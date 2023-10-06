Qatar Strengthens Status As Motorsports Hub In Mideast

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 begins a new chapter in country's illustrious history of hosting major motorsports events.

The excitement of Formula 1's return to Qatar after a year's break has been boosted by a new-look Lusail International Circuit (LIC), which has come back to life after extensive remodeling.

The Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix is just the start of a new journey for the state-of-the art LIC with years of top-notch action to follow at the 5.38km track.

Qatar first hosted a major motorsport event in 2004 when it welcomed the top riders for the MotoGP World Championship following the construction of the venue.

Since then the circuit has been hosting the MotoGP season-openers barring the ongoing season as the race was pushed due its renovation.

Apart from MotoGP, which Qatar is set to host until at least 2031, the world class venue will also be home to the World Endurance Championship (WEC), set to make its debut in March next year as“Qatar 1812”.

The race covering around 1812 km and lasting under 10 hours, is named after the date of Qatar National Day, a pillar of celebration every year on 18 December (18/12).

It will continue to be a part of calendar until at least 2029.

A general view at the Lusail International Circuit, ahead of the Formula One Qatar Grand Prix, yesterday. AFP

The Qatar Grand Prix 2023 is the second F1 race after LIC made a successful debut in the popular sport in 2021 following a 10-year deal, with the floodlit track becoming a huge hit among drivers and teams. The extravaganza will continue until 2032 as F1 returns to Qatar after a break due to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“Hosting events like Formula 1, MotoGP, and the World Endurance Championship in Qatar is vital for boosting motorsport in the region. These events maintain Qatar's status as a motorsports hub in the Middle East, and drive economic growth through tourism and revenue. They also promote a local and regional sporting culture, inspire youth participation, and align with Qatar's National Vision 2030 goals,” Executive Director of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and CEO of LIC Amro Al Hamad told

The Peninsula in an interview.

“Qatar's success in hosting major events such as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 fosters cultural understanding within a global audience,” he added.

Qatar is not just confined to hosting the events; the QMMF and LIC are also working together to youth engagement and talent development, solidifying Qatar's commitment to the future of motorsports.

“The collaboration between QMMF and LIC in nurturing junior Qatari riders and drivers will inevitably have a significant impact on the future of motorsports in Qatar. QMMF and LIC provide invaluable platforms for skill development, equipping our young talents with the necessary training and guidance to excel in motorsports. Also, our active participation in international events is generating widespread interest, motivation, and awareness about the sport among younger generations,” said Al Hamad, also a former driver.

“This exposure not only benefits young Qatari athletes but also enhances our country's reputation as a motorsports hub. Already, our drivers have shown promise in endurance and karting competitions, achieving promising results. Over the next five years, we expect to see more of our drivers competing at higher levels and participating in prestigious international events. In the coming years, we will continue to invest in talent development and foster an environment where these young individuals can thrive,” he added.

Speaking about the F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023, Al Hamad said:

“After a one-year hiatus, the return of F1 to Qatar has stirred up quite the excitement; following the successful first edition of the race, it's a source of immense pride for us to have secured F1's presence here for the next decade. This is more than just about hosting a prestigious event; it's also an opportunity to foster and empower local motorsport talent. To put it simply, we are thrilled about F1's return to Qatar, and we're looking forward to witnessing the race's thrill and spectacle.”

After the Formula 1 gala, LIC will play host to the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2023 to be held from November 17 to 19, and Al Hamad said everything would be ready to stage the event in a successful manner.

“We have a long-standing legacy of organising motorsports events at an international standard and this time will be no different. Hosting MotoGP just a month after the Formula 1 race is a task we are well-equipped for. We have been hosting MotoGP events since 2004, and our experience speaks for itself. We are fully prepared to welcome both fans and riders, ensuring a seamless and exciting MotoGP experience at the circuit,” he said.