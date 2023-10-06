Bonciani Appointed As Special Advisor To Save The Dream

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Save the Dream, a global initiative operated by the International Centre for Sport Security (ICSS) with the support of Ooredoo, the Technology Partner, announced today that Matteo Bonciani (pictured) will join in the role of Special Advisor.

Bonciani, a senior motorsport figure, born and raised in Florence with a background in humanities and political science, member of the Official Order of Professional Journalists of Italy, brings with him a rich history of over 20 years' success in strategic marketing and communications.

He has an in-depth knowledge of international sport management, Formula 1, and the global automotive industry, both at an entrepreneurial and institutional level.

As Special Advisor, Matteo Bonciani will support the mission of the Doha-based Save the Dream to use the unique power of sport as a tool for social change to build more fair and inclusive societies.

He will contribute to the development and implementation of Save the Dream's strategies and the establishment of new and innovative partnerships across the sport, engineering, and technology industries.

After starting his career as a journalist with the WSJ Europe, Bonciani worked for Ferrari S.p.A. in the product communications department before quickly moving to the Scuderia. Rising through the ranks, he was promoted to Communications Director in 2006 for the 12 countries of the newly created Ferrari Asia-Pacific Division, based in Shanghai.

In 2010 Bonciani moved to Paris, where, following the appointment of Jean Todt as FIA President, he became the President's Advisor.

He was then appointed as the FIA Director of F1 Communications and Federation Media Delegate with the mission of managing, coordinating, and supervising all the communications activities across the FIA ecosystem. After the FIA, he became Head of Motorsport Communications for Pirelli & C S.p.A.

Speaking on his new appointment, Bonciani said:“I am absolutely thrilled and flattered by the interest that such a global entity as Save the Dream has had in me. For me, sport has always been one of the biggest forces for good and it's an honour to be asked to contribute to Save the Dream in this way. Sport can enable us to break through barriers and deliver positive and empowering messages to millions of people globally, helping us all to achieve a more inclusive world through its educational and social values.”

Commenting on the appointment, Massimiliano Montanari, Save the Dream CEO, stated:“We are extremely delighted to welcome Matteo Bonciani as Save the Dream Advisor and join a group of supporters made by both eminent international policy makers and sport legends. His outstanding experience and vision will contribute to the development and implementation of Save the Dream's strategies.”