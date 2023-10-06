List Of Prohibited Items During Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Security Committee has shared a list of prohibited items inside the Lusail International Circuit as the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 kicks off today, October 6.

"Before heading to the Lusail International Circuit to attend the Formula 1 competitions, remember that prohibited items will not be allowed inside. Attendees will be required to leave these items outside to ensure both their safety and the safety of others, ensuring everyone can enjoy the Formula 1 race,” the Security Committee stated on social media platform.

The list of prohibited items includes:

. Banners exceeding dimensions of 2x1.5 metres

. Musical instruments over 120 cm in length

. Bags larger than 75 cm in any dimension

. Umbrellas longer than 40 cm



Verstappen looks to seal third straight F1 title at world class Lusail Circuit

Qatar strengthens status as motorsports hub in Mideast Ministry directives for safe Formula1 Qatar Grand Prix experience

Read Also

Furthermore, attendees should not bring:

. Fireworks

. Weapons of all types

. Compressed air canisters

. Narcotics

. Glass containers

. More than one package of medicines (only a single package with up to 7 types is permitted)

. Work and maintenance tools

The list continues with:

. Wireless communication devices, such as two-way radios

. Promotional materials with religious or political content

. Face masks and helmets (unless required for medical reasons)

. Food and drinks (except children's provisions)

. Animals (with the exception of personal assistance dogs)

. Sports equipment

. Loudspeakers

. Lighters

. Laser devices

. Drones