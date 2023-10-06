Sri Lanka Football Announces Support To Saudi Arabia's Bid For 2034 FIFA World Cup

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, Oct 6 (NewsWire) – The Football Federation of Sri Lanka (FFSL) has announced its support to the Saudi Arabia Football Federation's bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034.

“Football Federation of Sri Lanka extends its fullest support for the bid of Saudi Arabian Football Federation to host the FIFA World Cup 2034 which can leave a lasting legacy for Asia and for the World. We remain highly positive that this bid shall secure the trust and confidence of the entire football world and shall become successful” Sri Lanka Football Federation said in a statement.

