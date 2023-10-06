'Momentum Building' Around CERN's Next Particle Collider

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Português (pt) Corrida quântica: como Europa e China competem no mundo das partículas



In 2012 scientists at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) achieved a key breakthrough when they detected the elusive Higgs boson, an elementary particle that gives mass to all the others. This followed decades of work using accelerators such as the famed Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the world's most powerful particle collider located north of Geneva.

Yet many fundamental questions about the universe remain unanswered: What constitutes dark matter? Why is our universe filled with matter and not antimatter? Or why do the masses of elementary particles differ so much?

The search for answers to these and other big physics questions requires another“leap to higher energies and intensities”, says CERN. The organisation wants to build a more powerful and precise successor to the LHC, which was conceived in the early 1980s and will complete its mission in 2040.

“We build these machines to explore the nature of the universe. It's about going out into the unknown and exploring further,” says Mike Lamont, CERN's director of accelerators and technology.

And so, following requests by the global physics community, plans for the so-called Future Circular Collider (FCC) have been taking shape over the past ten years.

CERN's Future Circular Collider (FCC) would be approximately three times bigger than the current Large Hadron Collider (LHC). Cern

A 91-kilometre-long (56-mile) circular tunnel, three times longer than the current LHC, would be builtExternal link around the city of Geneva on Swiss and French territory, passing under Lake Geneva. Eight scientific sites would be built on the surface – seven in France and one in Geneva. The initial cost estimate: CHF11 billion ($12.7 billion) for the first phase; CHF21 billion overall.