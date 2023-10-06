Spexis AG / Key word(s): Statement

Spexis to host business update conference call on October 9, 2023

Allschwil, Switzerland, October 6, 2023





Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology, announced today that it will host a business update conference call on October 9, 2023, at 8.30am EDT.

Jeffrey D. Wager, M.D. (CEO & Chairman) will provide strategic business and financial updates. To access the conference call please use the following details:

France: +33 0805102207

Germany: +49 0800-6647650

Italy: +39 800897553

Switzerland +41 0800-002063

United Kingdom +44 08082389064

United States +1 877-317-6789

International Toll Free +1 412-317-6789





Event Title: Spexis AG – Business Update Conference Call





The conference call will also be available via webcast:



After the call, a replay of the webcast will be available via the above link.





About Spexis

Spexis (SIX: SPEX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology. For further information please visit:

.





For further information please contact:

For Investors:



Hernan Levett

Chief Financial Officer

Spexis AG.

+41 61 567 16 00



Or

Stephen Jasper

Managing Director

Gilmartin Group







For Media:



Dr. Stephan Feldhaus

Feldhaus & Partner

+41 79 865 92 56











