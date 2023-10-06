Nordea Bank Abp Flagging Notification: Blackrock Inc.'S Shareholding Decreases Below Threshold Of Five Percent


10/6/2023 4:16:31 AM

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: BlackRock Inc.'s shareholding decreases below threshold of five percent
06.10.2023 / 09:45 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
6 October 2023 at 9.30 EET

BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has decreased below the threshold of five percent, according to a notification Nordea received on 5 October 2023 under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (SMA). The threshold was crossed on 4 October 2023.

The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is
3,557,459,330.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:


 		% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments (total of B) 		Total of both in % (A + B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.98 % 0.16 % 5.14 %
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.03 % 0.13 % 5.17 %

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000297767
177,485,714
4.98 %
SUBTOTAL A 177,485,714
4.98 %


B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of
financial instrument 		Expiration
date 		Exercise/Conversion
period 		Physical or cash
settlement 		Number of shares and
voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
American
Depository
Receipt
(US65558R1095) 		N/A N/A Physical 1,815,513 0.05%
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 2,195,443 0.06%
CFD N/A N/A Cash 1,683,005 0.04%



SUBTOTAL B 5,693,961 0.16%

The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments 		Total of both
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

Below 5%
BlackRock International Limited

Below 5%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

Below 5%
BlackRock Fund Advisors

Below 5%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

Below 5%
BlackRock Capital Management, Inc.

Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited

Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG

Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC

Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

Below 5%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited

Below 5%
Aperio Group, LLC

Below 5%

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Media inquiries, +358 10
416 8023 or

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 9.30 EET on 6 October 2023.



Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1742975


