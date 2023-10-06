RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


Auction date 2023-10-06
Loan 1061
Coupon 0.75%
ISIN-code SE0011281922
Maturity 2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1000 +/- 1000
Total bid volume, SEK mln 4,346
Volume sold, SEK mln 1,000
Number of bids 22
Number of accepted bids 5
Average yield 3.008 %
Lowest yield 3.005 %
Highest accepted yield 3.010 %
% accepted at highest yield 66.67

Auction date 2023-10-06
Loan 1053
Coupon 3.50 %
ISIN-code SE0002829192
Maturity 2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln 900 +/- 900
Total bid volume, SEK mln 2,455
Volume sold, SEK mln 900
Number of bids 27
Number of accepted bids 16
Average yield 3.128 %
Lowest yield 3.120 %
Highest accepted yield 3.145 %
% accepted at highest yield 4.71


Auction date 2023-10-06
Loan 1063
Coupon 0.50 %
ISIN-code SE0015193313
Maturity 2045-11-24
Tendered volume, SEK mln 200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln 750
Volume sold, SEK mln 200
Number of bids 14
Number of accepted bids 8
Average yield 3.109 %
Lowest yield 3.090 %
Highest accepted yield 3.120 %
% accepted at highest yield 22.22




