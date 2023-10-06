Truecaller Acquires Trustcheckr, A Fraud Detection Service

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bangalore, Karnataka, India

Truecaller , the leading global communications platform, has acquired the Bengaluru-based company Unoideo Technologies Pvt Ltd. The company provides the service TrustCheckr, which, through a SaaS platform, helps businesses verify customer information and detects risk of fraud based on phone numbers and digital signals. TrustCheckr's current offering has attracted interest from different industries with the most noticeable interest coming from banks, fintech, and other financial institutions. The acquisition will strengthen Truecaller's risk intelligence tool for enterprises which was launched last week.



“Truecaller is the number one solution for identifying spam as well as fraud attempts globally. While our main focus has been on CallerID and spam protection, fraud calls and messages are increasing at an unprecedented rate globally. Fraudsters operate in a different manner than spammers, so investing in elevating our fraud detection capabilities is a natural evolution for us. The acquisition will add a great service and competence to Truecaller that we believe will both bring value to our users and strengthen our current enterprise offering which includes the newly launched Risk Intelligence-services where we support enterprises to minimize risk and fraud. The combination of the skills that TrustChekr has in identifying fraudsters through external signals of fraud with Truecaller's internal signals will be really powerful,” said Nami Zarringhalam, co-founder, Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer at Truecaller .



In 2022, TrustCheckr won the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) first global Hackathon " HARBINGER 2021 - Innovation for Transformation " in the category of

" Social Media Analysis Monitoring tool for detection of digital payment fraud and disruption.”

TrustChekr brings existing customers like IIFL Finance Limited and Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited plus a number of relationships with other potential customers for Truecaller for Business. The acquisition adds seven full-time employees and improved tech-capabilities to Truecaller.





This business decision has been finalized during the fourth quarter of 2023 and is financed through existing cash. It will have a minor cash flow effect and is not expected to have a material impact on the financial results in 2023.





About Truecaller

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 356 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October, 2021.





Visit truecaller for more information.