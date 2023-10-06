Unscrambling Common Food Misconceptions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kevin Curry, Cookbook Author & Influencer - FitMenCook

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- There's an overload of food information out there and consumers are fed up with flip-flopping nutritional advice, making it difficult to know what's actually healthy.The American Heart Association , in partnership with the Egg Nutrition Center, is empowering consumers with information and tips for quick and easy meal prep utilizing eggs. The Association aims to educate consumers that eggs can be a healthy protein choice as part of a healthy diet, including correcting misinformation about cholesterol that persists across generations.

Erin Montie

American Heart Association

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube