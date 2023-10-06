10,000 Demonstrate In Brussels Against“Anti-Breakers” Law

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Around 10,000 people, according to the common trade union front, demonstrated here on Thursday to denounce Belgium's draft“anti-protest law,” which they argue risks undermining the fundamental right to demonstrate.
The law, tabled by Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne, would introduce a three-year public protest ban for demonstrators convicted at previous demonstrations.
The trade union front and a number of associations fear that this law will be misused by the political authorities to prevent even peaceful demonstrations.
The nationwide strike has considerably disrupted the public transport services, particularly in Brussels. ■
