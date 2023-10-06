AFC Team Doctors Attend Aspetar Medical Workshop

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Aspetar, Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, concluded a pivotal workshop. The event offered 24 Team Doctors, representing the participating nations in the AFC Asian Cup, invaluable insights, and comprehensive training.

Organised by the AFC Sports Medicine Unit, the medical workshop coincided with the team workshop for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar, the prestigious international football competition slated for January 12 to February 10, 2024. Hosted by Aspetar, the medical workshop covered a diverse range of topics. Its purpose is to equip Team Doctors with the latest knowledge and techniques, ensuring the optimal health and well-being of their athletes.

The morning sessions were dedicated to essential topics, ensuring that Team Doctors are well-prepared to handle a range of critical situations, including the formulation of Emergency Action Plans, conducting Initial Assessments of Injured Players, addressing Sudden Cardiac Arrest incidents on the pitch, and practical demonstrations of On-pitch Emergency Procedures.

In the afternoon, participants had the opportunity to explore further enriching experiences. They embarked on an enlightening Aspetar Facilities Tour, affording them a firsthand look at the institution's cutting-edge facilities, and had the privilege of meeting with Aspetar's senior management. Additionally, the workshop delved into the vital aspect of Injury Surveillance specific to the AFC Asian Cup Qatar, emphasising the importance of player well-being. Mental Health and Harassment was scrutinized through a surveillance study, recognizing the significance of mental well-being in athletes.

The program also touched upon Sports Dentistry, focusing on the screening and management of dental injuries on the pitch, underlining the holistic approach taken to ensure athletes' health and performance.

All participating medical teams also received an Aspetar Sports Dental Emergency Kit, which will help address many problems resulting from oral and dental injuries in stadiums or during travel and sports camps.

These meticulously crafted sessions aim to equip Team Doctors with the knowledge and skills they need to provide exceptional care to the athletes during the upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. Aspetar, with its team of world-renowned experts and state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, is uniquely positioned to provide these valuable insights and training to Team Doctors participating in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. With a rich history of providing medical support to athletes, including those at the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics, Aspetar has earned a reputation for excellence.

Furthermore, Aspetar is committed to education and knowledge sharing. The institution offers a wide array of educational programmes tailored for healthcare professionals and athletes, empowering them with the latest advancements in sports medicine.

The Medical Workshop hosted by Aspetar is a testament to their dedication to elevating sports medicine standards and ensuring the health and safety of athletes competing in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. (QNA)

