Huge Turnout At Launch Of Artistic, Recreational Events

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Expo 2023 Doha Horticulture Exhibition saw a huge public turnout at the launch of artistic and recreational activities.

Based in Al Bidda Park, the expo boasts of recreational events, and artistic and music shows, including an open theatre that was filled with spectators and visitors amid a carnival atmosphere.

A number of visitors expressed joy at the festive atmosphere, hailing the good organisation of the event.

They praised the programme which is has a wide and diverse range of public and artistic activities with participants from various countries of the world.

The schedule of the daily events features a myriad of sporting events as well as Qatari and global popular games.

The Digital Park offers a“Digital Challenge” for members of the public to enjoy.

There are recreational playgrounds for kids that combine recreational and cultural activities. – QNA

