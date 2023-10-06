Spice Market At W Doha: Southeast Asian Flavours In Contemporary Elegance

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At the heart of the W Doha, Spice Market unfurls as an exotic tapestry, weaving together the vibrant flavours of Southeast Asia with the chic and contemporary elegance that W Hotels are renowned for. My recent visit to this culinary haven, where every dish is a passport to the spices and aromas of the East, was an adventure that delighted the senses and elevated my palate.
As I entered the enchanting world of Spice Market, the restaurant's interior transported me to the bustling bazaars of Southeast Asia. The décor, a harmonious blend of warm hues and intricate textures, set the stage for a dining experience that promised to be nothing short of extraordinary.
For our voyage through the Spice Market, we opted for the set Lunch Menu, a remarkable value at QR98. Our culinary journey began with a tantalizing trio of starters. The Chicken Coconut Soup, a fragrant coconut broth punctuated with spring onions, was a warm embrace for the palate. With each spoonful, I was transported to a tropical paradise, where the coconut's sweetness danced in harmony with the savory notes. The Market Salad, a vibrant ensemble of cherry tomatoes, radish, and sesame vinaigrette, was a refreshing interlude. The colours and textures were a celebration of freshness, and the sesame vinaigrette added an aromatic and nutty undertone that elevated the dish.
The Chicken Skewer, served with a decadent peanut dipping sauce, was a succulent delight. The tender chicken, infused with the smoky flavors of the grill, harmonized perfectly with the rich and creamy peanut sauce. Each bite was a tantalizing combination of savory and nutty, a dance of flavors on the palate.
For the main course, we had the Baked Miso Salmon, a true masterpiece. The salmon, baked to perfection, was adorned with wok-charred mushrooms and asparagus. The miso glaze added a sweet and umami-rich dimension to the dish, and each bite of salmon was a silky, flavorful revelation. The Chicken Pad Thai, a classic of Thai cuisine, was another triumph. The tender chicken, tangled amidst rice noodles, tofu, and a tamarind-infused sauce, was a harmonious blend of sweet, sour, and savory. It was a dish that captured the essence of Thai street food, an explosion of flavors in every bite.
To conclude our culinary voyage, we savoured the Japanese Cheese Cake, a velvety and delicate creation that melted in the mouth. It was a perfect balance of sweetness and lightness, a dessert that left us craving for more. The Cold Selection of ice cream sorbet, flavoured with zesty lemon, provided a refreshing and citrusy finish to our afternoon.
Apart from the set Lunch Menu, we also indulged in the Sushi Bento Express, a feast of Japanese delights that elevated our culinary adventure. The Miso Soup, a traditional starter, set the tone with its comforting warmth. The Tuna Taki with sushi rice and ponzu was a symphony of textures and flavors, with the tuna's freshness shining through.
The Salmon Katsu, a crispy and succulent creation, was a testament to the art of Japanese frying. The California Sushi Rolls and Spicy Tuna Rolls were bite-sized delights that showcased the precision and creativity of the sushi chefs.
Spice Market at W Doha is not just a restaurant; it is a culinary voyage that transports diners to the vibrant and aromatic landscapes of Southeast Asia and Japan. Every dish is a testament to the dedication to authenticity and the mastery of flavors. It was an afternoon where each course unveiled a new facet of culinary excellence, leaving an indelible mark on my palate. Spice Market is a destination for those who seek an exploration of the senses through food, an unforgettable odyssey through the Spice Routes.
