Bengaluru: Purple Line Metro Likely To Open For Public Tomorrow, To Become City's Longest Stretch At 42.5 Km

- Live Mint) "Bengaluru's Purple Line metro is set to become fully operational on Saturday (7 October). According to Bangalore Metro updates, the inauguration will happen on Friday (6 October) and the services will open for the public on 7 October (Saturday).With the opening of the Krishnarajapuram – Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri–Challaghatta stretches the Purple Line will be opened completely read: Bengaluru news: Bus stand worth ₹10 lakh goes missing from Cunningham RoadThe purple line will be Bengaluru's longest metro stretch at 42.5 km Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bangalore metro Purple Line from Krishnarajapuram to Whitefield (Kadugodi) on March 25 Purple Line is mostly elevated, with 29 elevated stations, 5 underground stations, and 1 at-grade station read: Bengaluru traffic: Karnataka govt proposes to build 190-km tunnel to ease congestionThe metro journey from Challaghatta to Whitefield is estimated to take 76 minutes (approx), offering ₹60 fare, according to News 18 report.(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)
Purple Line metro stations:There will be 37 stations on the Bengaluru's purple line. These include--Whitefield (Kadugodi), Hopefarm Channasandra, Kadugodi Tree Park, Pattanduru Agrahara, Sri Sathya Sai Hospital, Nallurhalli, Kundalahalli, Seetharamapalya, Hoodi, Garudacharapalya, Singayyanapalya, Krishnarajapura R), Benniganahalli, Baiyappanahalli, Swami Vivekananda Road, Indiranagara, Halasuru, Trinity, MG Road, Cubbon Park, Dr. BR. Ambedkar Station Vidhana Soudha, Sir M. Visveshwaraya Station, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station, City Railway station, Magadi Road, Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Station, Vijayanagara, Attiguppe, Deepanjali Nagara, Mysuru Road, Pantharapalya - Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattanagere, Kengeri Bus Terminal, Kengeri, and Challaghatta.
