IAA Honours Srinivasan Swamy And Ramesh Narayan For Their Service

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The International Advertising Association (IAA) in New York has awarded Srinivasan Swamy and Ramesh Narayan special North Star medals for for their distinguished service to the body. The announcement comes as IAA celebrates its 85th anniversary has also been commended for his role as the Global President of the IAA. And Swamy and Narayan were honoured as Global Champions by the IAA at its inaugural Inspire Awards in London in 2014 two have also been inducted into the IAA India Chapter Hall of Fame and are the recipients of several other prestigious awards in the marketing communications space was the first Indian to be Global President of the IAA; while Narayan has been a Director on the Global Board of the IAA and was it's Vice President APAC region. They are both Past Presidents of the India Chapter of the IAA is the world's only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing advertising agencies and the media. It comprises corporate members, organisational members, educational affiliates, and as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. IAA is over 80 years' old and is headquartered in New York India Chapter membership is by invitation only with senior marketing, advertising and media professionals as members.

It is seen as the most active chapter by IAA Global is recognised for marquee events such as the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA TechPulse, IAA Voice of Change, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and various IAA Knowledge Seminars, webinars, workshops, and conclave.

