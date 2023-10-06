ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Unlikely To Play India's Opening Match Against Australia?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) ODI World Cup 2023: The Indian cricket team's preparations for their opening World Cup encounter against Australia have been unexpectedly disrupted as star batsman Shubman Gill grapples with health concerns. Gill, who has recently been India's most prolific batsman in ODIs, is uncertain to start in Sunday's match against the formidable Australian side due to a severe bout of high fever.

According to an undisclosed source within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Gill's health has been a matter of concern since his arrival in Chennai.

"Shubhman has been suffering from a high fever since arriving in Chennai. He is currently undergoing medical tests, with additional tests scheduled for Friday. A decision regarding his participation in the opening game will be made based on these results," the BCCI source stated on condition of anonymity.

Adding to the unease is the suspicion of dengue fever. Gill is undergoing tests for dengue, a potentially severe mosquito-borne illness. If these tests confirm dengue, Gill may not only miss the opening match but possibly a couple more.

Dengue recovery times vary, usually taking 7-10 days for patients to regain fitness and become match-ready. The source cautioned against premature conclusions, noting, "Let's refrain from making hasty judgments. If it's a regular viral fever, he might be able to play with antibiotics, but that decision rests entirely with the medical team."

As Gill's health remains uncertain, the Indian team management may need to explore alternative options. There's speculation that young talent Ishan Kishan could open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma if Gill is unavailable. Ultimately, the final decision depends on Gill's health and the guidance of medical professionals.