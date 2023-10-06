Mission Raniganj REVIEW: Is Akshay Kumar, Parineeti's Film On Raniganj Coalfields Collapse Worth Watching?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Akshay Kumar is one of Bollywood's top stars, and he never misses an opportunity to make headlines with his work. The actor, who was last seen in Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2, is now gaining attention for his new film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, in which he co-stars with Parineeti Chopra. The film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, is a catastrophe thriller based on the Raniganj Coalfields collapse in West Bengal in 1989.

Mission Raniganj opened in theatres today after generating a lot of talk in town, and it appears to be wowing audiences. To be clear, Mission Raniganj is Akshay's second collaboration with Parineeti, following Kesari, and their chemistry in the songs has already won hearts.



As Mission Raniganj has finally hit the theatres, fans are going gaga over this Akshay starrer. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter (now X), a user wrote, "#OneWordReview: #MissionRaniganj: BRILLIANT. Rating: 4 stars Get ready for a ride. #MissionRaniganj stays true to its concept: It's superly creative and @akshaykumar nailed the character of Jaswant Gill. RECOMMENDED! AKSHAY KUMAR'S BEST MOVIE THIS YEAR. #MissionRaniganjReview".



Another user tweeted, "#MissionRaniganj interval. Water CGI worst ever seen. But emotions are good.".

One of the Twitter users also lauded Tinu Suresh Desai's direction and wrote, "Watching the first show of this Akshay Kumar starrer movie, this looks very good, screenplay is tight and the direction is superb. #MissionRaniganj".

Despite mixed reviews, Mission Raniganj is expected to do well at the box office. According to a report published in Sacnilk, this Akshay Kumar film would earn Rs 3.50 crores on its first day. Interestingly, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is competing with Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming, which also stars Kusha Kapila, Anil Kapoor, Karan Kundra, Shehnaaz Gill, and Shibani Bedi.