Allu Arjun Gets Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds In Dubai: Pushpa Star Says, 'I Never Imagined'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With the massive success of Pushpa, Allu Arjun, the Telugu superstar, has established himself as one of the most bankable pan-Indian stars in the Indian cinema business. Along with his outstanding box office achievement, the lovable actor pushed his acting boundaries in the Sukumar directorial, for which he received the 69th National Film Award for Best Actor.



Previously, it was claimed that Allu Arjun would receive his own wax figure at Dubai's world-famous Madame Tussauds wax museum. Madame Tussauds' official X (previously Twitter) page recently validated the allegations by releasing an intriguing video featuring the Pushpa actor.



The museum also offered followers a sneak preview of his visit through X on Thursday. Allu Arjun topped his formal appearance with a black t-shirt beneath, statement formal boots, and matching sunglasses, looking handsome in a two-piece clean suit. The video begins with the Telugu heartthrob exiting his posh car and meeting Museum authorities.

Posing for the camera, the tape proceeds to show several of his close-up shoots without revealing anything about the statue to keep his followers intrigued. At one instance, Allu selects an eye sample to take a hilarious image as a museum employee seems to be measuring his face.“In a way, it's a very surreal experience because as a kid when I went to Madame Tussauds, I never imagined that I would see myself as a wax figure at Madame Tussauds,” he said in the video.





On the professional front, Allu Arjun is preparing to reprise his eponymous role of mobster Pushpa in the sequel to the action-drama film series. Sukumar directed the film, which stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female protagonist and Fahadh Faasil as the primary antagonist. The film's production has already begun, and the bejewelled character poster of Pushpa in a saree has heightened interest in the picture to a whole new level. In the previously teased poster, a painted Allu Arjun clutches a pistol with homicidal wrath in his eyes.

