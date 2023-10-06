Here's Why Janhvi Kapoor Wanted To Give Up Acting For Khushi Kapoor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actress Janhvi Kapoor's sister, Khushi Kapoor is gearing up for her film debut with Zoya Akhtar's directed film

'The Archies'. The film will be available on Netflix on December 7, 2023, and along with Khushi, will introduce newcomers like Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. In an interview, Janhvi Kapoor shared a point when she thought of leaving her acting career.



The 'Baawal' actress said that it was Khushi's first day of shoot for 'The Archies' and she could not make it with her. The fact that she was unable to accompany her on the shoot broke her heart and caused her to reconsider her career.



The 26-year-old actress stated that it was the first time she felt like she should just stop acting and become one of those on-set moms who say, "Baby ke liye juice laao", like a proper momager. Expressing her disappointment she said that what is the use of it all if one can't be there for their family? Concluding her talk, she said, "But I'm doing it for a reason. Hopefully, it'll all be worthwhile."

Janhvi also claimed that Khushi has a calm demeanor and is very straightforward. She does not have for the noise around her and because of this, she was already prepared for her role in her upcoming film.



'The Archies,' directed by Zoya Akhtar, is a forthcoming Indian Hindi-language teen musical comedy film. The film is based on the same-named American comic book series. Mihir Ahuja, Aditi "Dot" Saigal, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina feature in the film.

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda will portray Archie Andrews, Suhana Khan will play Veronica Lodge, Khushi Kapoor will play Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja will play Jughead Jones, and Vedang Raina will play Reggie Mantle.