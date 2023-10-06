Leo: Thalapathy Fans Damage Chennai Rohini Theatre After Trailer Release

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The film "Leo" has been generating considerable excitement among fans, especially Tamil fans. The makers of the movie released the trailer on Thursday, October 5.

A special screening of the Leo trailer took place in Chennai at the renowned theatre. Hundreds of fans gathered in the theatre to watch the trailer. Thalapathy Vijay fans have been accused of damaging seats at the Rohini Theatre in Chennai after the Leo trailer was released. Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai is prominent among the theatres that organize fan shows for the trailers of Vijay films.

Leo's trailer was released on YouTube at 6.30 p.m. on Thursday, October 5. Hours before this, the theatre area was full of Vijay fans. The police had earlier denied permission for Leo's audio launch, citing security reasons. This is also a factor that created

a situation for more people to come to the trailer fan shows. Fan shows were held for the trailer in many other theaters in Tamil Nadu and Palakkad in Kerala. But no such incident has been reported from there.

The film "Leo" has been generating considerable excitement among fans, not just in Tamil Nadu or India but also internationally. Vijay, known as Thalapathy, enjoys a massive fan following abroad as well. Meanwhile, the update regarding the pre-booking of the film is out. The pre-booking of the film will start on October 14.

The action thriller film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraja and will be released on October 19, 2023. The Tamil film will be released in several languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu.

Along with Vijay, the film will star Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mysskin. Anurag Kashyap will be seen in a cameo role in the film. The film is produced by Seven Screen Studio. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, and editing by Philomin Raj.