Amazon Sale 2023: Iphone 14 Pro Max Gets MASSIVE Discount; Check Deal Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The iPhone 14 Pro Max is presently available on Amazon for an impressive discount, making it a tempting alternative for anyone wanting to buy high-end smartphones during its forthcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. Such products typically have large price reductions around this time of year, and e-commerce firms frequently provide extra price reductions through bank and exchange agreements.

Check out the price reduction on the iPhone 14 Pro Max if you've been considering one of last year's iPhone models.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB model, which typically sells for Rs. 139,900, is presently discounted to Rs. 127,999 on Amazon. This amounts to a substantial nine percent discount off the item. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is also available for purchase through an exchange programme that offers interested purchasers a discount of up to Rs. 37,500 when they trade in their previous devices.

Remember that the model and condition of your previous smartphone will determine the exchange's value. Therefore, before submitting an application for this offer, please make sure that your old smartphone is functional and free of display or body flaws. In order to verify whether the exchange offer is accessible in your area, don't forget to provide the PIN number for your neighbourhood.

The unique Dynamic Island feature, also included in the most recent iPhone 15 models, is shown on the iPhone 14 Pro Max's 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR always-on display.

Equipped with a 48MP main camera featuring a quad-pixel sensor, this device enhances image quality significantly. Its cinematic mode allows for stunning 4K HDR video capture at 24fps.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max's A16 Bionic chipset guarantees a fluid and quick performance. Additionally, it has a long movie playback duration of up to 29 hours, which is outstanding.





