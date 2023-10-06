Open Source Intelligence Market 2027: Technical Signs Point Higher Growth Levels

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Open Source Intelligence Market is driven by increasing cybersecurity threats, data proliferation, and demand for real-time information.

PORTLAND, ORIGON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Rise in adoption of open source intelligence market among multiple organizations, increase in demand for cloud-based open source intelligence among SMEs, and surge in need to gain insights for business planning have boosted the growth of the global open source intelligence market. However, lack of awareness of open source intelligence tools among SMEs and concerns regarding the data quality issues hamper the market. On the contrary, developing trends such as social media analytics would open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of Covid-19 has greatly affected the global open source intelligence market.

► During pandemic, the consumption and growth of data has accelerated as millions use the internet to keep in touch with their loved ones and use online services and entertainment.

► The governments in several countries have been utilizing mobile phone usage and location data to determine population movement patterns and track the spread of COVID-19.

By technique, the security analytics segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the global open source intelligence market. This is due to its numerous benefits provided by security analytics such as reducing network traffic, providing real-time indication of external threats, detection & prevention of inside threats and monitoring of suspicious activity in the organization. However, the video analytics segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period, owing to surge in demand for enhanced video surveillance in the automotive industry and rise in investment by SMEs nation in video analytics.

By end user, the law enforcement agencies segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period, owing to improve their operational efficiency, to enhance the safety of the data, and to get more reliable information from the raw data. However, the cybersecurity organizations segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-third of the global open source intelligence market, due to increase in demand for high-level security solutions to secure top-secret data of the organizations.

The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to rise in adoption of open source intelligence tools by various government and non-government organizations to gain business insights. However, the global open source intelligence market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period, due to surge in adoption in the banking & insurance industry in developing nation of Asia-Pacific such as India, China, and Japan.

Major market players:

► Alfresco Software Inc.

► Expert Systems S.p.A

► Digital Clues

► Maltego Technologies GmbH

► Google LLC,

► Octogence Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

► OffSec Service Limited

► Recorded Future, Inc.

► Palantir Technologies Inc.

► Thales Group

