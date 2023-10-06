Foundation For Metabolic Cancer Therapies Announced As Gold Sponsor Of International Metabolic Health Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH) is delighted to announce that the Foundation for Metabolic Cancer Therapies , a non-profit organization focused on funding research to demonstrate the efficacy of metabolic cancer therapies, is serving as a Gold Sponsor for International Metabolic Health Day on Oct. 10, 2023. This groundbreaking event, steered by Dr. Nasha Winters and MTIH, aims to unite metabolic health leaders globally and catalyze a seismic shift toward a healthier future."We're immensely grateful for the Foundation for Metabolic Cancer Therapies' dedication and commitment to understanding the intricate ties between metabolic dysfunctions and cancer,” said Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO, co-author of the“Metabolic Approach to Cancer,” and Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health.“Their innovative approach, which goes beyond typical cancer classifications to address the underlying metabolic defects present in all cancers, is both commendable and transformative. Partnering with such a visionary foundation for the International Metabolic Health Day amplifies our collective impact, and we're eager to see the heights we can achieve together."Travis Christofferson, MS, founder of the Foundation for Metabolic Cancer Therapies and renowned author of "Curable" and "Tripping Over the Truth," added, "Metabolic health holds the key to numerous promising avenues in the realm of cancer treatment. With the Foundation's unique approach to addressing defective metabolism across all cancer types and our collaborative symposiums, we hope to drive innovation and bring about change. International Metabolic Health Day presents a golden opportunity to further our shared mission.”The Foundation for Metabolic Cancer Therapies has always spotlighted the pervasive issue of defective metabolism that spans all cancer types. Their unwavering commitment to metabolic therapies, like the ketogenic diet and hyperbaric oxygen, brings forward treatments often overlooked because of patenting challenges. By funding research that underlines the efficacy of these therapies, the foundation ensures they are recognized and integrated into oncology clinics worldwide.The need for awareness and innovative solutions in metabolic health is crucial, given that only 6.8% of American adults are in optimal metabolic health , and noncommunicable diseases, closely tied to metabolic dysfunction, account for 74% of all global deaths, according to the World Health Organization. International Metabolic Health Day is a pivotal platform aimed at mobilizing global support, fostering innovative research, and championing preventive healthcare strategies.For more information on the upcoming International Metabolic Health Day, visit .For more details about the transformational work of the Foundation for Metabolic Cancer Therapies and their efforts to fund transformational research into metabolic therapies, visit .For more information about the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health, visit .###Contact Information:Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health: Lynn Hughes, Director of Development, ,Foundation for Metabolic Cancer Therapies:

