Green Steel APAC Conference Set To Revolutionize Steel Industry Sustainability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Green Steel APAC

PERTH, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Steel, a cornerstone of industrialized progress, faces an environmental reckoning. Global steel demand is set to rise by 15% between 2021 and 2050, making its carbon emissions a critical issue. To address this, the inaugural Green Steel APAC Conference, to be held on November 15-16, 2023, at the Parmelia Hilton Perth Hotel, look forward to address this with the industry.The urgency of decarbonizing steel has united stakeholders: steelmakers, iron ore & metals producers, technology providers, financiers, and policy makers. To limit global warming to 1.5°C, a $1.4 trillion green investment in steel making is needed, potentially leading to a fivefold increase in high-grade iron ore demand by 2050. Promising strategies include fuel efficiency, carbon capture , lower-carbon fuels, and electric arc furnaces.Hydrogen is the key to complete decarbonization, but the challenge lies in sourcing sufficient high-grade iron ore. Australia, rich in resources, is poised to lead this global pursuit. Western Australia's Green Steel Opportunity report charts pathways to leverage iron ore for emissions reduction.The Green Steel APAC Conference features key sessions and renowned speakers committed to advancing green steel:Key Highlights:.Policy support & sustainable steel supply chain.Carbon markets & green financing.Upstream mining greening, including iron ore.Alternative fuels and hydrogen's role.Decarbonization technologies in steel.Carbon reduction and capture solutions.Partnerships for net-zero supply chainsInvited Speakers:.Mr. Azlan Ho, Green Steel of WA.Ms. Tristy Fairfield, Low Carbon Australia.Ms. Yuko Nishida, Renewable Energy Institute.Mr. Gaku Ito, Tokyo Steel Manufacturing.Mr Oscar Perez, Meranti Green Steel Pte. Ltd..Ms. Brenda Chan, Science Based Targets Initiative - SBTI.Mr. Michael Lövgren, H2 Green Steel AB.Dr. Changlong Wang, Monash University.Mr. Rob Grant, Pollination Group.Mr. Cameron Bell, Pyrochar.Mr Yoshinobu Kusano, RENOVA Inc..Mr Marco Lapasin, Danieli Group.Mr. David Trotter, Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia (MRIWA).Mr. Gilberto Cardoso, Tarraco Commodities.Mr Alireza Rahbari, Australian National UniversityJoin us at the Green Steel APAC Conference on November 15-16, 2023, and be part of the global effort to forge a greener future for the steel industry. Together, we can tackle the challenges ahead and make steel production a driving force for environmental progress.For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or conference registration, visit or contactAbout CMTCMT (Centre for Management Technology) is a leading organizer of global conferences, exhibitions, and forums. With a history spanning over three decades, CMT is committed to facilitating knowledge sharing and networking among industry professionals worldwide. For more information, visit

Huiyan Fu

Centre for Management Technology

+65 63469113

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram