Sumeru Digital Launches Industry's First Blockchain

Sumeru Digital , a pioneer in software development and Web 3.0 technologies, has announced the beta launch of its groundbreaking Offer Ghosting Platform. This marks the industry's first-ever use of blockchain technology, specifically Hyperledger Fabric, to comprehensively address the rampant issues of candidate ghosting, employee ghosting, and job abandonment .

The Unseen Costs of Ghosting: A Crisis in Numbers

Recent studies indicate that nearly 40% of employers have been victims of candidate ghosting, leading to a financial loss averaging $4,000 per ghosted position. The intangible costs, such as diminished morale and increased stress among hiring teams, are equally concerning. The reputational damage can be long-lasting, affecting an organization's ability to attract top talent in the future.

Blockchain: A Game-Changer in Tackling Ghosting

For the first time in the industry, Sumeru Digital is leveraging the power of Hyperledger Fabric, a blockchain framework that offers unparalleled scalability and can handle any number of transactions. This innovative approach ensures:



Immutable Records : Once an event is recorded, it cannot be altered, ensuring the integrity of the data.

Transparency : All stakeholders with the right permissions can view the data, bringing a new level of transparency to the hiring process. Scalability : Hyperledger Fabric's robust architecture can scale to accommodate any number of transactions, making it a future-proof solution.

Features of the Offer Ghosting Platform



Report Candidate Ghosting : This feature allows employers and recruiters to document incidents, holding candidates accountable and serving as a valuable reference for other companies.

Find Candidates Trust Score : Employers can gain insights into a candidate's history of job ghosting, enabling more informed hiring decisions. View Candidate History on Blockchain : The platform uses permissioned blockchain technology to store and verify crucial documents like Employment History, Experience Letters, and Relieving Letters, eliminating the need for expensive and time-consuming background checks.

Free Trial for a Limited Time

The Offer Ghosting Platform is currently in its alpha-beta phase, and a free trial is available for early adopters. Businesses, Organizations, and Recruiters are invited to experience the benefits of this ground breaking solution.

For more information and to sign up for the free trial, visit Offer Ghosting Platform .

Also, visit Sumeru Digital site for more information about the company and other products.