Wallace Calls On Germany To Give Ukraine Taurus Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former British Defense Minister Ben Wallace called on Germany to hand over Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine after yesterday's deadly Russian strike hitting a village cafe in Kharkiv region.

The former official made the statement on X (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

Wallace noted that whenever Moscow strikes civilians and violates international law,“there must be a response.”

"We did that with Starstreak and Storm Shadow. Germany should now send their Taurus missile systems to Ukraine and join the UK and France," he wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 5, a Russian missile hit a café in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast as a wake was held there. Fifty-one 51 people were killed and six were injured. Two of the injured locals are are in grave condition.