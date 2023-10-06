Russians Shell Kherson's Central Part

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday morning, the Russian invasion force shelled the center of Kherson, hitting a number of residential buildings.
That's according to the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko , Ukrinform reports.
"At about 5:00 today, the Russian occupation forces opened fire from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro, hitting the center of Kherson again," the statement reads. Read also:
Russian army fires 330 shells at Kherson
region, killing two civilians
As noted, residential buildings were hit. Casualty reports are being verified.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian invasion army has launched 78 strikes across Kherson region over the past day, killing at least two civilians.
