In Ukraine, 505 Children Already Killed By Russians - Prosecutors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion army has already killed 505 children and injured another 1,129 across Ukraine.

That's according to the Prosecutor General's Office , Ukrinform reports.

"At least 1,634 children were affected in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of October 6, 2023, according to the official reports from juvenile prosecutors, 505 children were killed and at least 1,129 sustained injured of various degrees of severity," the statement reads.

The report is not final as work is ongoing to verify incoming data from the hostility zones, temporarily captured and recently liberated territories.

Defense Forces have success east of Andriivka in Bakhmut sector – General Staff

The largest numbers of affected children were reported in Donetsk region (488), Kharkiv region (301), Kyiv region (129), Kherson region (128), Zaporizhzhia region (99), Mykolaiv region (97), Dnipropetrovsk region (96), Chernihiv region (72), and Luhansk region (67).

On October 5, an 8-year-old boy was killed as a result of a Russian strike hitting a café in the village of Hroza , Kharkiv region.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 5, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a cafe in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv region, where a dinner was organized after a memorial service for a fallen soldier. Fifty-one people were killed and ix were injured, of which two are in serious condition. According to the regional prosecutor's office, all those killed are civilians, mostly women and the elderly.