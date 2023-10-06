National Bank Of Kazakhstan Forced To Change Base Rate, Again

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 6. The Monetary
Policy Committee of the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) has
decided to reduce the base rate by 50 basis points to 16 percent
with a corridor of +/- 1 percentage point, the NBK said, Trend reports.
On August 25, the NBK decided to reduce the base rate by 25
basis points to 16.5 percent.
This time, as the bank explained, annual inflation is slowing
rhythmically. External inflation pressure is gradually decreasing
against the background of contractionary policies of central banks
and decreased world food prices.
"However, there are certain factors and risks that require
attention. Domestic drivers of inflation include fiscal stimulus,
robust domestic demand and high inflation expectations. The risks
of realizing secondary effects from an increase in regulated
prices, which were previously compensated by the dynamics of the
tenge exchange rate, have increased," the NBK said.
The NBK noted that, given the current decision and the balance
of risks, the scope for a further reduction in the base rate in
2023 is significantly limited.
"Easing monetary policy before the end of the year will be
considered provided that annual inflation slows to a single-digit
level," the NBK said.
MENAFN06102023000187011040ID1107201074
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.