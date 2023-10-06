National Bank Of Kazakhstan Forced To Change Base Rate, Again

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 6. The Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) has decided to reduce the base rate by 50 basis points to 16 percent with a corridor of +/- 1 percentage point, the NBK said, Trend reports.

On August 25, the NBK decided to reduce the base rate by 25 basis points to 16.5 percent.

This time, as the bank explained, annual inflation is slowing rhythmically. External inflation pressure is gradually decreasing against the background of contractionary policies of central banks and decreased world food prices.

"However, there are certain factors and risks that require attention. Domestic drivers of inflation include fiscal stimulus, robust domestic demand and high inflation expectations. The risks of realizing secondary effects from an increase in regulated prices, which were previously compensated by the dynamics of the tenge exchange rate, have increased," the NBK said.

The NBK noted that, given the current decision and the balance of risks, the scope for a further reduction in the base rate in 2023 is significantly limited.

"Easing monetary policy before the end of the year will be considered provided that annual inflation slows to a single-digit level," the NBK said.