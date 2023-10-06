Azerbaijani-Turkish Fraternal Relations Reflected In Media Sphere - Head Of Turkicworld Platform

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Relations between
Türkiye and Azerbaijan are at a high level in all areas, the head
of the TurkicWorld media platform Rufiz Hafizoglu said during the
grand opening of the "Line Art" exhibition held at the Azerbaijani
National Museum of Art, Trend reports.
Hafizoglu noted that the current fraternal relations between the
two countries in politics, culture, economics are also reflected in
the media sphere.
"The TurkicWorld media platform was created in 2021 as a joint
project of Trend News Agency and the Albayrak media group, aiming
to expand cooperation in the field of international information
exchange and introduce news to the global information sphere," he
pointed out.
The "Line Art" exhibition is organized by the Turkish Albayrak
Group company and Trend News Agency, with the support of
TurkicWorld and Alport Baku.
The exposition dedicated to the art of calligraphy presents
about thirty works.
The exhibition will be open to visitors until October 15.
