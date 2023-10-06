Azerbaijan's Trust In France, Even As Potential Mediator Between Baku-Yerevan, Is Zero - President's Rep

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Today,
Azerbaijan's trust in France, even as a potential mediator between
Armenia and Azerbaijan, is equal to zero, representative of the
President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov
said in an interview with France Inter radio, Trend reports.
"Excessive support for Armenia on the part of the current
political leadership of France has led to a situation where no one
in Azerbaijan is even theoretically ready to accept Paris as a
party that can make at least some useful contribution to the
normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan. On the
contrary," Amirbayov said.
Amirbayov added that the latest clear proof of Paris' commitment
to selfless defense of Armenia's interests was the decision of
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to bring
military-technical cooperation with Yerevan to a qualitatively new
level, including de facto start supplying arms and military
equipment to its ally.
"Such a rash move by France not only destroys its unbridled
ambitions as a "peacemaker", but also pushes Armenia towards new
deadly provocations and new aggression against Azerbaijan, bringing
the region to a new dangerous level of military conflict,"
Amirbayov said.
