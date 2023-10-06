Azerbaijan's Trust In France, Even As Potential Mediator Between Baku-Yerevan, Is Zero - President's Rep

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Today, Azerbaijan's trust in France, even as a potential mediator between Armenia and Azerbaijan, is equal to zero, representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov said in an interview with France Inter radio, Trend reports.

"Excessive support for Armenia on the part of the current political leadership of France has led to a situation where no one in Azerbaijan is even theoretically ready to accept Paris as a party that can make at least some useful contribution to the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan. On the contrary," Amirbayov said.

Amirbayov added that the latest clear proof of Paris' commitment to selfless defense of Armenia's interests was the decision of French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to bring military-technical cooperation with Yerevan to a qualitatively new level, including de facto start supplying arms and military equipment to its ally.

"Such a rash move by France not only destroys its unbridled ambitions as a "peacemaker", but also pushes Armenia towards new deadly provocations and new aggression against Azerbaijan, bringing the region to a new dangerous level of military conflict," Amirbayov said.