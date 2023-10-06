Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan To Digitalize Railway Communication

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 6. Uzbekistan and
Kazakhstan have expressed mutual interest in collaborating on the
digitalization of railway communication, Trend reports.
Strengthening of cooperation in the railway sector was discussed
at the meeting, the Acting Chairman of Uzbekistan Railways Zufar
Narzullayev and the representatives of Kazakhstan Railways.
During the meeting, the parties discussed enhancing their
partnership within the railway sector, as well as shared insights
on the adoption of innovative technologies and management systems,
reaffirming their willingness to work together on digitalization,
industrial cooperation, boosting transportation volume, and
expediting the transit of goods.
Meanwhile, Kazakhstan plans to kick off transit of Russian gas
to Uzbekistan by the end of October 2023.
During the XV KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum in Kazahkstan, Kazakh
Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev noted that, repair work
carried out on the territory of Kazakhstan is being completed. The
work is associated with construction and allocation of a separate
line for gas metering.
“I think that, in the near future, upon completion, we will be
able to announce the start of transit," he said.
