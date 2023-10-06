Second Day Of 28Th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship Kicks Off (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The second day of
the 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship has started at the
Baku Olympic Sports Complex, Trend reports.
The competition features participants of "Ojaq Sport" club (Baku
and Govsan branches), the Children and Youth School of Olympic
Reserve for Gymnastics, the Republican Complex Sports School, the
"Grace" sports club, the Water Sports Palace, the "Zira" Cultural
Center, the "Zabrat" sports club, and the Shaghan Olympic Sports
Complex.
The 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is being held for
athletes in different age categories, including "kids" (born in
2013-2015), "pre-juniors" (born in 2011-2012), and "juniors" (born
in 2008-2010).
The competition, taking place on October 5-7, will determine
winners in the all-around and individual apparatus events among
gymnasts performing on individual program.
