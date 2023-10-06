Azerbaijani Parliament To Adopt Statement On European Parliament's Biased Resolution

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The plenary
meeting of the of Azerbaijani Parliament's autumn meeting will take
place today, Trend reports.
The meeting is scheduled to adopt a statement in response to the
European Parliament resolution on Azerbaijan. This issue was
included in the agenda of the plenary meeting of Azerbaijani
Parliament.
On October 5, the European Parliament adopted a biased
resolution regarding anti-terrorist activities of Azerbaijan in
Karabakh
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and
withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories
of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out
in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the
trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the
armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave
their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm;
the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory
of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
