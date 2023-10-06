Armenian Diaspora Commits Another Provocation In Front Of Azerbaijani Embassy In Argentina

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Armenian diasporas
around the world continue to organize provocations against
Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
This time, a rally was organized in front of the Azerbaijani
Embassy in Argentina.
The protesters made calls to condemn the“genocide” of the
population of Karabakh, and also campaigned for Armenians living in
the Argentine capital to join the so-called“protest march”
scheduled for October 7.
Commenting on the issue, a diplomatic source said that a request
was sent to the Argentine Foreign Ministry to strengthen security
measures on the territory of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Buenos
Aires in the event of possible provocations from the Armenians.
Criminal actions by Armenians against Azerbaijani diplomatic
missions have occurred repeatedly in different countries and
cities, including Argentina, São Paulo, Brazil, Uruguay, Los
Angeles, and Paris.
On September 28, around 1,500 Armenians attempted to attack the
Embassy of Azerbaijan in Beirut, following the self-dissolution of
a separatist regime in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. They were
stopped by Lebanese security forces on the approach to the embassy.
As a result, a confrontation between law enforcement officers and
Armenians, mainly from the "Dashnaksutyun" party, took place in
Beirut. According to reports, the Armenians attacked the police
with Molotov cocktails, fireworks, and stones, and the police used
tear gas. Security forces prevented the enraged crowd from reaching
the Embassy of Azerbaijan.
All of this indicates that Armenians cannot come to terms with
their defeat and resort to familiar mechanisms of revenge, namely,
provocations, attempting to seek vengeance in a crude and
unprincipled manner.
MENAFN06102023000187011040ID1107201067
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.