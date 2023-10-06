Azerbaijani Border Guards Shown Heroism In Liberation Of Hadrut, Shusha - State Border Service

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. President of
Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham
Aliyev gave a combat order to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces to
launch counter-offensive activities in order to prevent the combat
activity of the Armenian Armed Forces and ensure the safety of the
civilian population in September of 2020, head of State Border
Service, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev, said in his article,
published in official media outlets, Trend reports.
He noted that the State Border Service, having received the
combat order, immediately fully mobilized all its forces and
means.
Elchin Guliyev added that initially, Azerbaijani border guards
were supposed to start hostilities from the direction of
Kalbajar.
After the start of hostilities, President Ilham Aliyev
demonstrated his great leadership qualities at the military service
meeting, changed the direction of Azerbaijan's offensive and
ordered to move along the border and the Araz river, Guliyev said
in the article.
"Fulfilling this order of the victorious Supreme
Commander-in-Chief, we liberated from occupation a large territory
from the line of contact in the Fuzuli district to the state border
with Armenia. Within a day a lightning strike was made on the enemy
at a distance of 105 kilometers, hundreds of his manpower were
destroyed. We raised our national flag on the ancient Khudafarin
bridge, in Agbend settlement of Zangilan and Zangilan district,
liberated strategic heights of Bartaz and Shukurataz on the state
border with Armenia," Guliyev added.
He noted that Azerbaijani border guards showed examples of
heroism and bravery in the liberation of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan
and Gubadli districts, Hadrut settlement and Shusha.
