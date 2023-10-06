Azerbaijani Border Guards Shown Heroism In Liberation Of Hadrut, Shusha - State Border Service

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev gave a combat order to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces to launch counter-offensive activities in order to prevent the combat activity of the Armenian Armed Forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population in September of 2020, head of State Border Service, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev, said in his article, published in official media outlets, Trend reports.

He noted that the State Border Service, having received the combat order, immediately fully mobilized all its forces and means.

Elchin Guliyev added that initially, Azerbaijani border guards were supposed to start hostilities from the direction of Kalbajar.

After the start of hostilities, President Ilham Aliyev demonstrated his great leadership qualities at the military service meeting, changed the direction of Azerbaijan's offensive and ordered to move along the border and the Araz river, Guliyev said in the article.

"Fulfilling this order of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, we liberated from occupation a large territory from the line of contact in the Fuzuli district to the state border with Armenia. Within a day a lightning strike was made on the enemy at a distance of 105 kilometers, hundreds of his manpower were destroyed. We raised our national flag on the ancient Khudafarin bridge, in Agbend settlement of Zangilan and Zangilan district, liberated strategic heights of Bartaz and Shukurataz on the state border with Armenia," Guliyev added.

He noted that Azerbaijani border guards showed examples of heroism and bravery in the liberation of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli districts, Hadrut settlement and Shusha.