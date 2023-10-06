Kuwait PM Congratulates Egyptian Pres. On October War Anniv.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Friday to Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi the 50th anniversary of the October 6 War victory. (pickup previous) mt

