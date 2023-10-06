Kuwait Crude Oil Drops USD 4.40 To USD 89.33 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price shed down USD 4.40 during Thursday's trading to reach USD 89.33 per barrel, compared with USD 92.73 the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Friday. Brent futures fell USD 1.74 to USD 84.07 pb and West Texas Intermediate plunged USD 1.91 to USD 82.31 pb. (end) km

