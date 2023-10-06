Kessrx Announced As Gold Sponsor Of International Metabolic Health Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH) is elated to announce the addition of KessRx, a visionary organization leading the charge in data-driven healthcare, as a Gold Sponsor for the much-anticipated International Metabolic Health Day on Oct. 10, 2023. This groundbreaking event, steered by Dr. Nasha Winters and MTIH, aims to unite metabolic health leaders globally and catalyze a seismic shift toward a healthier future."Welcoming Dr. Christy Kesslering and KessRx into our fold for the International Metabolic Health Day feels like a homecoming,” said Dr. Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO, co-author of the“Metabolic Approach to Cancer,” and Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health.“Having had the privilege to train Dr. Kesslering through our Metabolic Approach to Cancer Practitioner Master Course, I've personally witnessed her dedication, passion, and alignment with our mission. Her journey from a Radiation Oncologist to a Metabolic Health practitioner, empowered by the knowledge and ethos we uphold, is both heartwarming and inspiring."Dr. Christy Kesslering, MD, the dynamic force behind KessRx, shared, "Being a part of the MTIH community has been transformative. The International Metabolic Health Day encapsulates the very essence of what we, as a community, stand for – an integrative, data-driven, and personalized approach to health. It's an honor to join hands with MTIH once again, championing a cause that resonates so deeply with me and the values of KessRx."Under Dr. Kesslering's expert stewardship, KessRx has carved a niche for itself in the realm of health optimization, benefiting a vast array of patients. By seamlessly fusing best practices from various medical disciplines, KessRx showcases the power of personalized dietary and lifestyle interventions, which have been integral to the teachings and vision of MTIH.The need for awareness and innovative solutions in metabolic health is crucial, given that only 6.8% of American adults are in optimal metabolic health , and noncommunicable diseases, closely tied to metabolic dysfunction, account for 74% of all global deaths, according to the World Health Organization. International Metabolic Health Day is a pivotal platform aimed at mobilizing global support, fostering innovative research, and championing preventive healthcare strategies.For more information on the upcoming International Metabolic Health Day, visit metabolichealthday . For more information about KessRx, visit kessrx . For more information about the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health, visit mtih.

