Softgel Capsules Market Advancing At 6.3% CAGR To Reach US$ 2.16 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) In 2023, the softgel capsules market is currently valued at US$ 1.17 billion. According to a recently published research report by Fact, the sales of softgel capsules worldwide are expected to experience a significant growth rate, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This growth trajectory is anticipated to result in a market valuation of US$ 2.16 billion by the year 2033.

The versatile application of softgel capsules within the pharmaceutical industry, particularly for the treatment of conditions such as inflammatory and cardiovascular diseases, is expected to drive their global demand. The increasing prevalence of these medical conditions, coupled with advancements in manufacturing techniques, is poised to create lucrative opportunities for players in the industry. As a result, the future looks promising for the softgel capsules market, with substantial growth potential on the horizon.

Key Factors Fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Health and Wellness Awareness: There has been a notable upsurge in health and wellness awareness among consumers across various regions. As individuals prioritize their well-being and adopt preventive healthcare practices, the demand for dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, and herbal products has seen a significant rise.Surge in Demand for Soft Gel Capsules: One driving force behind this surge is the growing demand for soft gel capsules, particularly in response to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. For example, the American Heart Association's“2021 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics Update,” published on January 27, 2021, underscores the need for soft gel capsules as a result of the rising cases of cardiovascular diseases in the U.S.Pharmaceutical Industry Growth in North America: The expansion of the pharmaceutical industry in North America has had a positive impact on the soft gel capsules market. Soft gel capsules are widely adopted for the delivery of various medications, including over-the-counter (OTC) drugs.Ease of Consumption: Soft gel capsules are renowned for their ease of consumption. With a smooth texture and an absence of the bitter taste often associated with certain ingredients, these capsules are preferred by individuals who encounter difficulties when swallowing traditional tablets or capsules. This ease of ingestion makes soft gel capsules especially appealing to children, the elderly, and individuals with specific medical conditions.Superior Bioavailability: Soft gel capsules are recognized for their exceptional bioavailability compared to some other solid dosage forms. They provide an excellent option for delivering fat-soluble nutrients and other delicate ingredients. Moreover, soft gel capsules protect these ingredients from degradation within the gastrointestinal tract, ensuring efficient absorption into the body.

Competitive landscape:

Quality control, strengthening supply chain management systems, and maintaining product standards are some noteworthy initiatives taken by key players to expand their footprints across the globe.

Increasing competition among players is contributing to the development of a wide variety of products to completely leverage the potential of the industry.

In April 2022, Aenova started to construct a new structure at its Regensburg location for some highly potent active substances. These modern manufacturing facilities develop extremely efficient pharmaceuticals, especially for cancer. Aneova released VegaGels in November 2020. They are their most recent softgel capsules produced from vegan products. They adhere to American, European Union, and Chinese regulatory requirements.

Fuji Capsule Co., Aeniva Group GmbH, Sirio Pharma Biological Limited, EuroCaps Ltd., Catalent, Inc., Guandong Yichao Biological Co., Ltd., Captek Softgel International Inc., Soft Gel Technological Inc., Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Co., Curtis Health Caps, United Labs, Procaps, Elnova Pharma, Patheon, and Delpharm Evreux are some prominent suppliers of softgel capsules around the world.

Segmentation of Softgel Capsules Industry Research:

· By Product :



Gelatin Non-gelatin

· By Application :



Pharmaceuticals Healthcare

· By Region :



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

