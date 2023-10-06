Polyetherimide Market Poised For Strong Growth With A 6.4% CAGR By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
In 2023, the global polyetherimide market is currently valued at US$ 631 million, with a promising outlook for the next decade. It is projected to experience robust growth, with a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This growth trajectory is expected to propel worldwide demand for polyetherimide to reach a market value of US$ 1.17 billion by the conclusion of 2033.
Polyetherimide (PEI) stands out as a thermoplastic amorphous polymer, transparent to amber in color, and shares properties akin to PEEK plastic. The preference for PEI is poised to witness an uptick across diverse applications in the forthcoming years, primarily owing to its exceptional strength and impressive temperature resistance, making it a preferred choice for various industrial needs.
Key T akeaways from Market Study:
The global polyetherimide market stands at a value of US$ 631 million in 2023. Polyetherimide shipments are set to rise at a robust 6.4% CAGR over the next ten years. The global market is anticipated to reach US$ 1.17 billion by the end of 2033. Advancements in material technology, high demand for lightweight materials, growing adoption of plastic alternatives, and rising focus on sustainability are slated to be key market drivers. SABIC is estimated to remain the most important and influential company in the market across the study period and beyond. Demand for polyetherimide in the medical sector is projected to rise at 6% CAGR over the next ten years. Reinforced polyetherimide holds a market share of 45% in 2023.
“ New polyetherimide companies operating in the market should closely follow and mimic SABIC's strategies if they want to make it in this industry ,” says a Fact analyst
Competitive landscape:
Key Companies Profiled in This Report
SABIC Kuraray Europe GmbH Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation RTP Company Westlake Plastics Company Emco Industrial Plastics Inc. Gehr Plastics Inc. Ensinger GmbH Eagle Performance Plastics Inc. Mitsui Chemicals Aikolon Oy Röchling Group Plasticomp Inc. Centroplast Engineering Plastics GmbH
Winning Strategy
Polyetherimide manufacturers should focus on increasing their production capacity to meet the rising demands around the world from various industry verticals such as automotive and aerospace. Polyetherimide companies should also invest in R&D to improve the scope of application and find new uses for PEI. Collaborations will be of the essence for new as well as established polyetherimide suppliers if they wish to get big returns on their investments.
Key Segments of Polyetherimide Industry Research:
· By Form :
Films Sheets Tubes Granules Rods
· By Grade :
· By Process :
Injection Molding Extrusion Thermoforming Compression Molding
· By End-use Industry :
Automotive Aerospace Electrical & Electronics Medical Consumer Goods Other Industries
· By Region :
North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA
Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Polyetherimide include:
What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Polyetherimide Market growth? What are the main challenges faced by players in the Polyetherimide market Demand? With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Polyetherimide market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Polyetherimide market size?
