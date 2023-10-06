Valeo Announces The Outcome Of Its 600 Million Euro Debut Green Bond Issue With Maturity April 2029


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Valeo announces the outcome of its 600 million euro debut green bond issue with maturity April 2029

On October 5, 2023, Valeo announced the placement of 600 million euros worth of its debut green bond, with maturity on April 12 2029.

This Green Bond enabled the placement of 600 million euros worth of bonds with 5.5 years maturity and a coupon of 5.875%. Crédit Agricole CIB acted as sole ESG structuring coordinator. BNP and Crédit Agricole CIB acted as Joint Global Coordinators, and BNP, Crédit Agricole CIB, Citibank, MUFG, Natixis and Société Générale as Joint Active Bookrunners. The net proceeds of the transaction will be used for refinancing and financing eligible green projects described in the Green and Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework, updated in September 2023.

