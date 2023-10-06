2,3-Dihydroxypropyl Methacrylate (DHPMA) Market To Cross US$ 428.6 Million At 5.7% CAGR By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The U.S. market for dihydroxypropyl methacrylate (DHPMA) is projected to experience a steady growth rate of 5.2% and is expected to reach a total value of US$ 85.4 million by 2033. This growth translates to an absolute opportunity of US$ 36.2 million over the forecast period.

On a global scale, the 2,3-dihydroxypropyl methacrylate (DHPMA) market is poised for substantial expansion. In 2023, it is estimated to be valued at US$ 246.5 million, and this market is anticipated to grow further at a CAGR of 5.7%, ultimately reaching a valuation of US$ 428.6 million by the conclusion of 2033. 2,3-dihydroxypropyl methacrylate, also known as glyceryl mono-methacrylate, boasts a wide array of applications, including dental materials production, medical device coatings, adhesive manufacturing, contact lens production, polymer processing, and utilization in research laboratories. The future outlook for the 2,3-dihydroxypropyl methacrylate market appears promising with positive growth prospects in the years to come.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Key Takeaways from Market Study:



The global 2,3-dihydroxypropyl methacrylate market is projected to grow at 5.7% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 428.6 million by 2033

The market has witnessed a CAGR of 2.6% between 2018 to 2022

Industrial grade is expected to dominate the market by the end of the forecast period with a share of 89.9%

The East Asia market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period and reach a valuation of US$ 141.4 million in 2033 from US$ 77.3 million in 2023 The global 2,3-dihydroxypropyl methacrylate market is likely to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 195.4 million

“Growing Expenditure on Personal Care especially Oral Care is likely to Create Immense Growth Opportunity for the DHPMA Market in Coming Years” says a Fact analyst.

Competitive landscape:

Manufacturers of DHPMA place a strong emphasis on continuous product development and innovation. They invest in research and development activities to enhance the properties of DHPMA, develop new formulations, and optimize manufacturing processes.

This approach allows them to introduce advanced DHPMA materials with improved performance characteristics, enabling them to meet evolving market demands and gain a competitive edge. By staying at the forefront of technological advancements, DHPMA producers can explore new applications and tailor their offerings to emerging industry needs.

Fact has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of 2,3-dihydroxypropyl methacrylate positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Companies Profiled:



BASF SE

NOF Corporation

Molekula Group

SynQuest Laboratories Haihang Industry

Segmentation of 2,3-Dihydroxypropyl Methacrylate Industry Research:



By Purity :



<98%

>98%

By Grade :



Research

Industrial

By Application :



Dental Materials Production



Medical Device Coatings





Implantable Devices





Catheters





Stents



Others



Adhesives Production



Contact lens Manufacturing



Polymer Processing



Research Laboratories

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:



How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact report on the Demand of 2,3-Dihydroxypropyl Methacrylate make a difference?



The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall 2,3-Dihydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: