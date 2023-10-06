Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program


10/6/2023 2:31:20 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 28 September 2023 to 4 October 2023

On 28 July 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 28 September 2023 to 4 October 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 69 259 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 28 September 2023 to 4 October 2023:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
28 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 509 41.74 42.14 41.56 229 946
MTF CBOE 1 256 41.78 42.14 41.50 52 476
MTF Turquoise 306 41.71 41.80 41.66 12 763
MTF Aquis 385 41.80 42.00 41.68 16 093
29 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 622 42.43 42.60 42.06 365 831
MTF CBOE 3 531 42.42 42.60 42.06 149 785
MTF Turquoise 953 42.43 42.60 42.08 40 436
MTF Aquis 1 038 42.42 42.60 42.12 44 032
2 October 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 355 42.58 42.78 42.42 440 916
MTF CBOE 3 914 42.62 42.82 42.40 166 815
MTF Turquoise 731 42.66 42.82 42.60 31 184
MTF Aquis 1 242 42.61 42.82 42.48 52 922
3 October 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 257 42.43 42.66 42.18 435 205
MTF CBOE 4 576 42.43 42.68 42.22 194 160
MTF Turquoise 1 228 42.46 42.70 42.20 52 141
MTF Aquis 1 318 42.46 42.62 42.26 55 962
4 October 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 365 42.04 42.24 41.92 351 665
MTF CBOE 3 811 42.03 42.24 41.88 160 176
MTF Turquoise 906 42.03 42.18 41.94 38 079
MTF Aquis 956 42.04 42.20 41.96 40 190
Total 69 259 42.32 42.82 41.50 2 930 777

On 4 October 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 069 136 own shares, or 5.49% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p231006E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program



Attachments p231006E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program...

MENAFN06102023004107003653ID1107201034

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search