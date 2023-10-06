Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Update on the Share Buyback Program
Period from 28 September 2023 to 4 October 2023
On 28 July 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 28 September 2023 to 4 October 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 69 259 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 28 September 2023 to 4 October 2023:
|
| Repurchase of shares
| Date
| Market
| Number of Shares
| Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
| 28 September 2023
| Euronext Brussels
| 5 509
| 41.74
| 42.14
| 41.56
| 229 946
|
| MTF CBOE
| 1 256
| 41.78
| 42.14
| 41.50
| 52 476
|
| MTF Turquoise
| 306
| 41.71
| 41.80
| 41.66
| 12 763
|
| MTF Aquis
| 385
| 41.80
| 42.00
| 41.68
| 16 093
| 29 September 2023
| Euronext Brussels
| 8 622
| 42.43
| 42.60
| 42.06
| 365 831
|
| MTF CBOE
| 3 531
| 42.42
| 42.60
| 42.06
| 149 785
|
| MTF Turquoise
| 953
| 42.43
| 42.60
| 42.08
| 40 436
|
| MTF Aquis
| 1 038
| 42.42
| 42.60
| 42.12
| 44 032
| 2 October 2023
| Euronext Brussels
| 10 355
| 42.58
| 42.78
| 42.42
| 440 916
|
| MTF CBOE
| 3 914
| 42.62
| 42.82
| 42.40
| 166 815
|
| MTF Turquoise
| 731
| 42.66
| 42.82
| 42.60
| 31 184
|
| MTF Aquis
| 1 242
| 42.61
| 42.82
| 42.48
| 52 922
| 3 October 2023
| Euronext Brussels
| 10 257
| 42.43
| 42.66
| 42.18
| 435 205
|
| MTF CBOE
| 4 576
| 42.43
| 42.68
| 42.22
| 194 160
|
| MTF Turquoise
| 1 228
| 42.46
| 42.70
| 42.20
| 52 141
|
| MTF Aquis
| 1 318
| 42.46
| 42.62
| 42.26
| 55 962
| 4 October 2023
| Euronext Brussels
| 8 365
| 42.04
| 42.24
| 41.92
| 351 665
|
| MTF CBOE
| 3 811
| 42.03
| 42.24
| 41.88
| 160 176
|
| MTF Turquoise
| 906
| 42.03
| 42.18
| 41.94
| 38 079
|
| MTF Aquis
| 956
| 42.04
| 42.20
| 41.96
| 40 190
| Total
|
| 69 259
| 42.32
| 42.82
| 41.50
| 2 930 777
On 4 October 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 069 136 own shares, or 5.49% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
