THE ROSIE NETWORK PRESENTS BIRDIES & BUNKERS, A PREMIER GOLF TOURNAMENT TO SUPPORT MILITARY FAMILIES

SAN DIEGO, CA, US, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- THE ROSIE NETWORK PRESENTS BIRDIES & BUNKERS: ADMIRAL TOM BROWN PLAYERS CUP, A PREMIER GOLF TOURNAMENT TO SUPPORT MILITARY FAMILIESThe Rosie Network, a San Diego based, nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting military families through entrepreneurship, is excited to announce the inaugural Birdies & Bunkers: Admiral Tom Brown Players Cup charity golf tournament, presented by USAA Small Business Insurance. This esteemed event is set to take place on Monday, October 30, 2023, at the prestigious Farms Golf Course in Rancho Santa Fe, California. Registration is open for this exceptional event, offering a day of golf, camaraderie, and philanthropy.Birdies & Bunkers: Admiral Tom Brown Players Cup is a unique opportunity for golf enthusiasts and philanthropists to come together for a worthy cause. All proceeds from the event will directly support The Rosie Network's initiatives, including its flagship entrepreneurship education program, mentorship, educational resources, and community support. The Rosie Network is committed to fostering a robust community where military families can flourish and achieve their goals while establishing financial stability.The Farms Golf Club, designed by the legendary golf course architect Tom Fazio and located in Rancho Santa Fe, is renowned for its picturesque course and challenging layout that will test golfers of all levels. This exclusive club offers breathtaking views, adding to the allure of the tournament.The Admiral Tom Brown Players Cup is a tribute to the late Admiral Tom Brown, Retired US Navy Seal, an exemplary figure within the military community and former San Diego resident. Brown's family still resides in San Diego and his spouse, Stephanie Brown is the Founder of The Rosie Network.Event Details:Date: Monday, October 30th, 2023Location: The Farms Golf Club, Rancho Santa Fe, CASchedule:Registration: 10:00 amShotgun Start: 12:00 noonAwards Dinner: 5:00 pm to 6:00 pmRegistration Fee: $400.00 per golfer (represents a 20% discount)The event will commence with a personalized CaliFino Dreaming welcome drink and a 10K Putt preceding the tournament's start, highlighted by a $49K Hole in One competition. Players will partake in a spirited round of golf teeming with contests and on-course partners such as Ballast Point and Cutwater. The day concludes with the presentation of the RADM BROWNS PLAYERS CUP and other awards to the victorious team, followed by a dinner where attendees can relax, reflect on their achievements, and savor a delightful meal.Registration for the Birdies & Bunkers charity fundraiser golf event is still open, but spaces are limited. Don't miss this chance to join us in making a positive impact on our community while enjoying a day of golf at one of Southern California's finest golf courses. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.To register or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please visit our website at or contact Leona Sublett at or (619) 316-5167.About The Rosie Network:The Rosie Network is dedicated to building stronger military families by developing entrepreneurial programming that empowers active-duty, veterans, military spouses, and military teens to realize the American Dream of small business ownership, increasing financial stability and self-sufficiency of those who have served our country. The Rosie Network has been supporting military-connected entrepreneurs for over ten years. To learn more about The Rosie Network visit

