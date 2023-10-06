Automotive Wipers Market Set To Surge To US$ 6.99 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global automotive wiper market is poised for robust growth from 2023 to 2033, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. This growth trajectory is expected to propel the market's value from US$ 4.50 billion in 2023 to an estimated US$ 6.99 billion by the conclusion of 2033.

Automotive wipers hold a pivotal role in ensuring driver visibility and safety by effectively removing rain, snow, dust, and other debris from windshields. Over time, wipers have witnessed significant advancements, incorporating modern materials and technology to enhance their performance.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Automotive Wiper Market – Key Takeaways



Asia Pacific to remain lucrative over the forecast period due to direct FDI and low labour & overhead cost.

The Beam blade segment is anticipated to remain the leading wiper blade in the global market.

Passenger vehicles will remain the most lucrative vehicle type category throughout the forecast period. E-commerce is anticipated to strengthen sales, as market players can gain more customers across the globe.

Automotive Wiper Market – Drivers



Rise in demand for automobiles and the implementation of rear wipers in new vehicles will be driving the market growth.

Technological advancements and innovations in the wipers will complement the overall market growth. Growing concerns regarding security are compelling the usage of automotive wipers in vehicles.

Automotive Wiper Market – Constraints



Fluctuating raw material cost is anticipated to restrains the automotive wiper market growth Low profitability due to an un-organized and highly competitive market will pose significant challenges for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

In the competitive landscape of the automotive wiper market, both local and international enterprises are vying for supremacy. Local players are focusing on price competitiveness, while multinational players on their brand value.

Leading companies such as Denso Corporation, Valeo SA, Continental AG, and Robert Bosch GmbH are at the forefront of innovation, constantly developing cutting-edge technologies and introducing new products. These major firms are engaged in fierce competition as they are striving to capture a larger market share and meet evolving needs of customers.



Under the Schaeffler TruPower brand, Schaeffler India debuted a premium line of wiper blades in 2022. The Bosch ENVISION and FOCUS wiper blades were two new wipers that Bosch unveiled in February 2022. The two blades can endure the challenging night-time driving conditions, helping motorists arrive at their destinations safely.

Key Segments of Automotive Wiper Industry Research:

· By Arm Type :



Synchronized Radial Arm Automotive Wipers Pantograph Arm Automotive Wipers

· By Blade Type :



Traditional Brackets

Low-profile Beams Hybrid

· By Vehicle :



Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

· By Application :



Windshield Wipers

Rear Wipers Headlight Wipers

· By Sales Channel :



OEMs Aftermarket

· By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania MEA

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:



Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Automotive Wiper include:



What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Automotive Wiper growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Automotive Wiper Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Automotive Wiper landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Automotive Wiper size?

About Fact

Fact is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Fact is headquartered in Dublin, and has offices in Dubai. Fact's latest market research reports industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail:



