PM Honours 103 Long-Serving Teachers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani attended the celebration of World Teachers' Day, organised by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education yesterday under the slogan“Messenger of Knowledge, Thank You.”

On this occasion, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs honoured 103 teachers in recognition of their dedication to work and commitment to shaping future generations during their rich professional careers, which spanned more than 20 years.

The celebration was also attended by Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, and several senior officials in the country.

In her speech at the event, Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi said the patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs for the annual celebration of World Teachers' Day is a form of appreciation for the teaching profession. She added that it also reflects the belief in the pivotal role that teachers play in building generations and the nation.

She emphasised that this year's world celebration of World Teachers' Day, under the theme“The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage,” sheds light on the state of education and teachers worldwide, and highlights the importance of working together locally, regionally, and internationally to understand the reasons for the reluctance to join the teaching profession and the challenges faced by teachers, and the need to retain and attract new teachers through programmes and activities that reflect the true value of this noble profession.