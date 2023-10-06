6,000 Volunteers To Assist At AFC Asian Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Local Organising Committee for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 launched its volunteer programme yesterday.

Organisers will deploy 6,000 volunteers to support 20 functional areas including stadiums, spectator services, and accreditation and media operations.

CEO of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Local Organising Committee, Jassim Al Jassim said at the launch, held at Lusail Stadium, that the growth of a strong volunteer culture is one of the great legacies Qatar has achieved from staging major sporting events.

“No major sporting event can happen without the active participation of volunteers,” said Al Jassim. He said that volunteers put a human face on the values of sports, ensuring a positive, inclusive, and friendly experience for all.

“At AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 we are expecting 6,000 volunteers. They are the face of the tournament. They are people dealing with spectators, the VIPS, media and every single group that is related to the event,” Al Jassim.

Sharing his experience as a volunteer back in 2014, Al Jassim said“It's an enjoyable experience that you will not forget.”

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 will be held in Qatar from January 12 to February 10, 2024.

A total of 51 matches will be played across 9 stadiums, 7 of which were previously used in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The organisers will recruit volunteers from Qatar. Volunteers must be 18 years or older. Applications are now open via asiancup2023

A volunteer recruitment centre will be located at Lusail Stadium. Shortlisted applicants will be invited there for face-to-face group interviews. All successful candidates will go through a training programme. Some volunteer roles will begin on December 1.

Local Organising Committee Administration and Workforce Executive Director Rasha Al Qarni said they are expecting a“massive number of applications” for the volunteer programme. She also indicated that interviews for the shortlisted applicants will start next week.

“We have 350 long term volunteers with experience. They will be part of the process to facilitate our operations; they will be conducting interviews with us and promoting the programme on social media,” said Al Qarni.

Over 35,000 volunteers actively played a role in the delivery of the 2019 and 2020 FIFA Club World Cup, the FIFA Arab Cup 2021, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, several editions of the Amir Cup, the IAAF Athletics 2019 championship and several other national events.