Autumn Weather Conditions Forecast Nationwide Today, Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra)-- Autumn weather conditions are expected in most regions of the Kingdom, on Friday, while relatively hot conditions are forecast to prevail in the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Winds will be northwesterly moderate, picking up in the afternoon hours, the JMD added.Temperatures in the capital Amman will reach a high of 25 degrees Celsius, sliding to 14 degrees at night.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will hike up to 34 degrees, while lows will stand at 23 degrees.